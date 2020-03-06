National

Man pleads guilty to nurse murder

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Magistrates Court signage (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man has admitted killing nurse Caitlin O'Brien at her apartment in Melbourne.

Shea Dylan Sturt, 33, has pleaded guilty to murdering the woman in June 2019.

"Guilty, Your Honour," Sturt told Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.

Ms O'Brien was found dead at her Gardenvale home by officers after they were called for a welfare check.

Sturt had previously assaulted the nurse and there was a history of violence between the pair, the court was told.

He will next appear at a directions hearing in the Supreme Court later this month.

