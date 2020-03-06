Rain brings hope for lakes across basin

Rain has started to bring wetlands and lakes across the Murray-Darling Basin back to life but the drought is not over.

Major falls have sparked hope the dry spell could be nearing an end as the ailing river system gets a desperately needed drink.

Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder Jody Swirepik told a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra on Friday hope was starting to spring from the rain.

"Animals are emerging from the dry lake bed and important bird nesting plants are getting a much-needed drink," she said.

Ms Swirepik said 100 gigalitres was expected to flow into Narran Lakes in northern NSW where there is an internationally recognised wetland.

"This is actually the best news story I could possibly give at estimates," she said.

Murray-Darling Basin Authority executive director Andrew Reynolds said 200GL was expected to make it to Menindee Lakes, in far western NSW, by the end of the month.

"That will be sufficient to restart the lower Darling with a view to keep that running 12 months beyond that," he said.

He said the timing of "restarting the river" needed to be carefully considered.

The authority's chief executive Phillip Glyde said some river systems were connected for the first time in four years.

"This rain has put a welcome smile on many faces, but we have a long way to go before we can say that the drought is over," he said.

Northern basin water storages are at 13 per cent, while southern levels are 32 per cent - the lowest they have been at the start of autumn for 10 years.

Mr Glyde said the Bureau of Meteorology forecast for autumn showed weather patterns could be "anyone's guess".

He said communities needed help to adjust to the scale and pace of change under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

"We know that drought, climate change and other factors are taking their toll, and communities and industries are also dealing with decades of water reform," he told senators.

"This generation is bearing the brunt of change, so the next generations can have certainty about their future."