National

Morrison strikes virus deal with states

By AAP Newswire

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison - AAP

1 of 1

The Morrison government has made an agreement with states and territories to bear the health costs of tackling the coronavirus on a 50/50 basis, which could end up costing $1 billion.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a stand-alone arrangement, with $100 million put down upfront, and not linked to any other funding arrangements.

"This is about dealing with the coronavirus, and making sure that the states, as they are leaning forward and responding we are leaning forward and responding with them," he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

The commonwealth will contribute $500 million while the states make up the rest.

"It could be more, but we at least have to enter into these arrangements having some sense of the scale of what we're dealing with here," Mr Morrison said.

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said meetings are taking place with key health department officials on Friday, looking at vulnerable communities within Australia, such as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and people with disability.

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

The majority of private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, with people under-60 still exiting the system and premiums rising, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria confirms ninth coronavirus case

A Victorian woman travelling from Iran is the state’s ninth positive COVID-19 case, and state authorities are attempting to contact her fellow passengers.

AAP Newswire