Cormann wants TV tradie to fulfil contract

By AAP Newswire

TV tradie Scott Cam (C) - AAP

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says he's sure TV tradie Scott Cam will fulfil his role as a taxpayer-funded careers ambassador.

The Gold Logie winner scored a $350,000 18-month contract last year to promote apprenticeships for young people, but has attended just one event since October.

"I want to see him do the job that he was contracted to do, it is a very important area," Senator Cormann told Sky News on Friday.

"We want him to inspire young people to pursue apprenticeships and careers in the trades. I'm sure that he will work very hard."

The Block star's sole public appearance was a press conference alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Skills Minister Michaelia Cash to announce his appointment last year.

Since becoming national careers ambassador, Cam has pocketed $145,000 of his contract.

But Skills Department officials told Senate estimates on Thursday that Cam had also appeared in three short videos, made four social media posts and put a profile on a government website.

Senator Cash also told estimates the celebrity builder would host the Australian Training Awards in November.

"It is literally the Logies of training awards," she told the hearing.

It was also promised Cam would appear at eight events this year, including one with Senator Cash next week.

The previous Labor government also paid Cam to open trade fairs.

