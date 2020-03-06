National

Qld ‘war gaming’ amid 13th virus case

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles (file image) - AAP

Queensland's disaster management authorities have gone into war mode to prepare for a potential outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The sessions have involved multiple government departments covering all scenarios as 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are recorded in Queensland.

A 81-year-old man who returned from Thailand and a 29-year-old woman who travelled from London with a stopover in Singapore were the state's 12th and 13th cases recorded on Thursday.

"The way in which we prepare for natural disasters is exactly what we're doing in preparation for a potential coronavirus outbreak," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Friday.

"It was a Brisbane-based scenario, a regional based scenario and we also had a tropical cyclone scenario as well.

"We tested everything today and we have procedures and plans in place just as we would for bushfires and cyclones."

The recent virus confirmations have renewed calls from the state government for those who feel unwell after returning from overseas to visit a doctor.

Authorities are tracing those who might have come in contact with a 26-year-old Logan man diagnosed with the virus after returning home from Iran.

The state government says it is trying to contact all the people who were on his flight and were sitting within two rows of him.

Fifteen staff members from the emergency department of Brisbane's Mater Hospital are in self-quarantine for 14 days after they were exposed to a Chinese student who contracted COVID-19.

The hospital said it was a precautionary measure in keeping with advice from Queensland Health.

On Thursday morning, the housemate of the Chinese student was released from hospital after testing negative.

He is now at home and has been advised to self-quarantine.

Eight other patients who contracted the virus have been cleared.

