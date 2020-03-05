National

True grit on show in face of AAP demise

By AAP Newswire

Parliamentary support for AAP - AAP

1 of 1

For once I was lost for words.

Not a good position to be in if you are a journalist with 30 years' experience.

AAP's newsrooms had just heard from chief executive Bruce Davidson that the newswire I had served for almost 20 years was closing.

Not downscaling, right-sizing or the infamous 'restructure". Shutting down.

On June 26, a producer at our Sydney headquarters will transmit the final article down "the wire".

The Canberra AAP team stood outside our meeting room in Parliament House, lost for words.

Then it struck me.

"Let's go into question time. Everyone. Come on."

Some grabbed notebooks. Some thought an iPad would come in handy. I didn't feel I needed anything.

We hustled out of the office and plotted our way along a well-trodden maze of halls and stairs to the House of Representatives press gallery door.

Labor MP Ed Husic, a semi-regular visitor to the AAP office, gave me his personal commiserations.

I thanked him and choked back tears as I went through the door. The AAP gang settled into chairs in the gallery.

A few Labor MPs looked up. Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese gave me a knowing wink. He'd been well briefed on AAP's demise, I later realised.

AAP photographer Lukas Coch showed me the frame of a shot he'd taken of the prime minister and to my amazement, there near the dispatch box was a handwritten note with my name on it and a tribute to my staff.

Scott Morrison rose "on indulgence" to read his note.

The Labor leader then stood and behind him were MPs bearing signs reading "thanks to AAP". The Speaker wasn't amused and told them to put the signs away.

Again I had to choke back an emotional eruption as Albo made an eloquent speech about the press and democracy. And AAP.

Those three letters mean so little to most Australians, but so much to the media industry.

We have strived for 85 years to deliver the news - straight, accurate, fast, and plenty of it.

Twenty million readers online each month. Over 12 million in print.

But it wasn't enough. It just wasn't enough.

Google and Facebook, plus operating in one of the most concentrated media markets in the world, delivered the killer blow.

AAP was a high-wire act without the razzle dazzle - just a steely focus on the end goal. It will be missed.

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

The majority of private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, with people under-60 still exiting the system and premiums rising, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria confirms ninth coronavirus case

A Victorian woman travelling from Iran is the state’s ninth positive COVID-19 case, and state authorities are attempting to contact her fellow passengers.

AAP Newswire