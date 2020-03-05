National

Baby among new SA coronavirus cases

By AAP Newswire

Royal Adelaide Hospital emergency department - AAP

1 of 1

A baby and a man have tested positive to the coronavirus in South Australia, as a dedicated clinic opens in Adelaide.

The infant boy is the son of a 40-year-old woman who tested positive for the disease after travelling to the state from Iran. Both are in stable condition at the Flinders Medical Centre.

The second new case is a 58-year-old man who arrived in SA from Taiwan on March 3.

The clinic at the Royal Adelaide Hospital will operate seven days a week, providing an outpatient service to ease pressure in emergency departments.

People who have travelled to countries with high coronavirus numbers or had contact with people known to be infected are encouraged to attend.

Premier Steven Marshall said the clinic was needed to stay ahead of the virus' spread.

"We can have the rapid assessment and testing of people who think they have contracted the coronavirus," Mr Marshall said.

SA Health's public health officer Nicola Spurrier said it was vital those with the disease were kept at distance from other vulnerable or ill people.

"Other people who get sick will come into the ED department so its important to have a separate service for people who have concerns and are developing symptoms," Ms Spurrier said.

SA Health is currently treating four patients for the coronavirus, including a 24-year-old woman who returned from Europe on March 1.

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

The majority of private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, with people under-60 still exiting the system and premiums rising, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria confirms ninth coronavirus case

A Victorian woman travelling from Iran is the state’s ninth positive COVID-19 case, and state authorities are attempting to contact her fellow passengers.

AAP Newswire