National

$217m boost for NSW emergency comms

By AAP Newswire

EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCEMENT - AAP

1 of 1

The NSW government has announced a $217 million boost for emergency communications coverage following an unprecedented bushfire season and recent floods.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello and Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said about 70 agency radio networks would be consolidated into one, allowing information to be shared more effectively during emergencies.

It will be completed by December 2022.

"The radio network played a critical role in protecting communities and supporting the Rural Fire Service, police, Fire and Rescue, ambulance and State Emergency Service during recent bushfires," Mr Dominello said on Thursday.

"During emergencies such as bushfires and floods, every second counts.

"We are making life easier for first responders by providing them with a first class communications infrastructure that will help keep people and places safe."

Mr Elliott said communications coverage would expand and improve in parts of northern and southern NSW.

The funding will allow the NSW Telco Authority to accelerate a critical communications enhancement program to reach 96 per cent of populated areas, the government says.

Communities expected to benefit include Glen Innes, Inverell, Tenterfield, Moree, Holbrook, Gundagai and Albury.

NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the "massive, significant investment" would "deliver services into areas the likes of which we've never seen before".

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

The majority of private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, with people under-60 still exiting the system and premiums rising, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria confirms ninth coronavirus case

A Victorian woman travelling from Iran is the state’s ninth positive COVID-19 case, and state authorities are attempting to contact her fellow passengers.

AAP Newswire