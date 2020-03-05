National

Ex-CEO avoids jail over fake invoices

By AAP Newswire

Former Newsat CEO Adrian Ballintine - AAP

1 of 1

A former ASX-listed company boss and his accountant mate will avoid jail for using fake invoices to fund their luxury yacht business.

NewSat chief executive Adrian Ballintine used more than $350,000 in false accounting invoices to fund his Cresta Motor Yacht company before it went bust.

He roped in his personal accountant Jason Cullen, who was also a Cresta director and worked for BMK Partners, which did work for NewSat.

The duo went undetected for two years before auditors began asking questions in 2014.

Ballintine and Cullen eventually pleaded guilty to making or authorising false invoices, but avoided jail in the County Court of Victoria on Thursday.

Instead Ballintine was fined $15,000 and Cullen $7500. Cullen still works for BMK.

In January 2012, Ballintine got Cullen to raise an $110,000 invoice for accounting work purportedly done for then-ASX-listed satellite communications company NewSat.

In August, NewSat also paid BMK $165,000 and $75,000 the following month. The money was transferred to Cresta.

Ballintine told Cullen the first invoice was for his personal use and the second for an advance on his bonus.

Cullen was not involved in the third payment.

"This type of offending has the capacity to erode public confidence in the integrity of the stockmarket," Judge Sarah Dawes said.

She acknowledged Ballintine was embarrassed and upset by his crimes and subsequent media scrutiny.

NewSat went into liquidation in 2015 for reasons unrelated to the invoices and Cresta in 2016.

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

The majority of private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, with people under-60 still exiting the system and premiums rising, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria confirms ninth coronavirus case

A Victorian woman travelling from Iran is the state’s ninth positive COVID-19 case, and state authorities are attempting to contact her fellow passengers.

AAP Newswire