National

Opal Tower bills now exceed $37m

By AAP Newswire

Opal Tower building (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Bills caused by cracking in Sydney's Opal Tower now exceed $37 million after a court settled a battle between the complex's developer and builder.

Builder Icon Co has agreed to pay a subsidiary of developer Ecove $3.9 million in cash to cover some of the latter's legal costs and "damages".

All 392 apartments in the Olympic Park complex were returned to residents in December 2019, nearly one year after they were all evacuated due to fears the 36-floor tower would collapse.

Icon has already paid $31m repairing the building, including $2.5m in "direct rectification work" and $11m in relocation expenses for owners and tenants.

A NSW Supreme Court ruling on Friday showed Ecove's subsidiary Australia Avenue Developments had "assessed" its bill from the cracking fallout to have reached $6.8m.

The bill includes "damages" from a loss in value of unsold apartments and legal costs accrued during an ongoing class action led by owners.

AAD advised Icon on February 4 it would call on Icon's $3.9m bank guarantee to cover part of the bill.

Icon tried to stop the call in the Supreme Court but said, if that failed, it wanted to stump up $3.9m in cash.

That alternative was approved on Thursday.

Several cases over the maligned tower have been before the court since its completion in August 2018.

Opal unit owners in July lodged a class-action lawsuit against the Sydney Olympic Park Authority which owns the land on which the complex was built. SOPA joined Icon, AAD and Ecove as cross-defendants in those proceedings, which return to court on April 17.

Icon's subcontractor, building designer WSP Structures, and Evolution Precast Systems have also been added as cross-defendants.

AAD is separately suing Icon over what it says is a breach of contract and misleading or deceptive conduct. Icon has cross-claimed against WSP.

In both cases, Icon says cracking was caused by defects in the design prepared by WSP, which itself blames Evolution and Icon.

A NSW government-commissioned report found critical support beams in the tower were left susceptible to "bursting" because they were under-designed and made from lower-strength concrete.

Ecove and AAD are fully owned and controlled by Sydney man Bassam Aflak.

Icon Co is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Kajima Corporation.

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

The majority of private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, with people under-60 still exiting the system and premiums rising, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria confirms ninth coronavirus case

A Victorian woman travelling from Iran is the state’s ninth positive COVID-19 case, and state authorities are attempting to contact her fellow passengers.

AAP Newswire