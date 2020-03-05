National

Son to stand trial for Qld mum’s murder

By AAP Newswire

Dorothy Britton (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The son of slain north Queensland woman Dorothy Britton allegedly confessed to his mother's murder at an oxtail stew dinner party with friends.

Christopher Mark Britton also joked about dragging Ms Britton's head over rocks before the 48-year-old was found dead at her Whitsunday home 24 years ago.

Britton, 53, has been committed to stand trial for his mother's alleged murder on March 6, 1996.

Her body was found a day later when relatives arrived to find her front door open and a shotgun was missing from the home.

The mother-of-three's handbag, containing cash, was not touched and there were no signs of a struggle.

Britton denies killing his mother.

But his former friend, Britt Neal, says he confessed to her and another friend during a meal at his mother's home.

"He said they wouldn't find who did it and they wouldn't find the rifle ... because it was him, that's why they wouldn't find who did it," Ms Neal said.

"He just came out with it ... 100 per cent he said it to me.

"It's not something you would joke about.

"I was disturbed ... It's not something you forget."

Ms Neal said she had known for many years that Ms Britton had been shot in the face in her bedroom but had never wanted to believe her friend was the murderer.

Earlier in the hearing Britton's former girlfriend, Tracey Lampard, said Ms Britton's death was laughed about regularly in a house the pair shared.

"We'd just stir each other. There was never any malice. We'd joke around about it," Ms Lampard told Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Ms Lampard agreed with defence lawyer Jacob Robson that Britton once said "if I could get away with it, I'd drag her up the hill so her head hit the rocks".

"It was only light-hearted, never anything serious," Ms Lampard said.

She said the pair had been smoking cannabis at the time.

The hearing was also told Britton allegedly said he would not kill his mother because she wasn't worth going to prison for.

Britton was charged with his mother's cold-case murder in June 2018, having been estranged from his family for about 17 years.

Officers arrested him in South Australia, where he was living and doing odd jobs.

He will be tried in the Brisbane Supreme Court at a date to be fixed.

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

The majority of private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, with people under-60 still exiting the system and premiums rising, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria confirms ninth coronavirus case

A Victorian woman travelling from Iran is the state’s ninth positive COVID-19 case, and state authorities are attempting to contact her fellow passengers.

AAP Newswire