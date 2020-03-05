National

Driver drunk in deadly NSW crash: police

By AAP Newswire

A woman behind the wheel in a fatal crash on Sydney's outskirts is facing three more charges after police alleged she was three times over the alcohol limit.

Police have laid three new charges against Kurrajong woman Kelly Aino Brady, 40, who allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with another car in North Richmond in November.

Steven Arnold, a 41-year-old father-of-two on his way to work, died instantly while his co-worker Aaron Shepherd broke several bones, bled internally and required almost 50 stitches to his face.

In Parramatta Local Court on Thursday, Brady was charged with high-range drink-driving, aggravated dangerous driving causing death and aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Documents allege she had a blood alcohol reading of 0.15 - three times the normal limit.

Brady was already facing two dangerous driving charges and two negligent driving charges related to Mr Arnold's death and Mr Shepherd's injuries.

They have not been withdrawn.

She also faces a charge of not keeping left of a dividing line.

Brady, who was also injured in the crash, was not required to appear in court on Thursday and her bail was continued.

The matter was adjourned until April 16.

Mr Shepherd in November paid tribute to his co-worker and said the event had been life-changing.

"He was a very big part of our cohort and working lives," he posted online.

"I will miss his jokes and the atmosphere this man brought to my daily life. One of my great mentors and taken too soon."

