Qld sex offender, 77, released from jail

By AAP Newswire

A 77-year-old sex offender who is a serious danger to the community will be released from jail in Queensland.

Albert Ronald Heidke is banned from public parks and shopping centres, and from having any contact with children under the age of 16, without permission.

Heidke pleaded guilty in a Rockhampton court in 2010 to 41 offences against four boys committed over more than 35 years from 1973.

Of those offences, 31 involved three brothers, starting from when the boys were aged nine or 10.

Heidke's friendship with the boys' families had provided him with the opportunity to offend, said Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Martin Burns.

He said Heidke used "quite sophisticated grooming behaviour" and, on some occasions, "considerable force to restrain the boys".

Heidke served a head sentence of 11 years' jail and has been refused parole twice for posing "an unacceptable risk of further offending".

Heidke was first convicted in a Beenleigh court in 1973 for fondling two seven-year-old boys in his care while their parents went to a party.

A psychiatrist, Dr Harden, said in a report last month that Heidke had distorted beliefs, a lack of insight, entrenched sexual deviance that he had acted on and met the criteria for a paedophilia diagnosis.

Heidke is expected to be released on Thursday, but will be under supervision intended to mitigate the risk to the community, following an order made on Wednesday.

He is banned going to public parks, shopping centres and anywhere that has a children's play area, without permission from corrective services.

He also cannot have any contact with children under the age of 16.

He will be under supervision for 10 years.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

