Litigation funders face parliament probe

By AAP Newswire

An inquiry into the class action industry will examine whether Australians are being short-changed when it comes to settlements.

Judges have described the profits that litigation funders are making as "stratospheric".

"There is something clearly wrong with this situation," Attorney-General Christian Porter said.

"The mums and dads who are members of class actions are ultimately the ones who are missing out."

The parliamentary inquiry will look into the groups financially backing lawsuits, the payouts received by clients and industry oversight.

A 2018 report from the Australian Law Reform Commission found members of class action suits received less when they were backed by litigation funds.

Mr Porter pointed to a 2017 submission to the Victorian Law Reform Commission where the National Union of Workers complained workers didn't see a cent after participating in a $5 million lawsuit.

"All monies were taken by the various representatives acting ostensibly on our members' behalf," the union said.

In the past seven years, the number of class actions has tripled, following a Labor government decision to exempt litigation funders from licensing requirements and prudential supervision.

