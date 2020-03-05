National

Farewell to pilot killed in Vic collision

By AAP Newswire

Plane crash wreckage in regional Victoria. - AAP

1 of 1

A father killed in a mid-air plane collision in regional Victoria is being farewelled at an airport where he taught others to fly.

Peter Phillips, 47, will be remembered at a memorial service on Thursday at The Aviation Centre at Tyabb Airport.

A memorial notice pays tribute to a "much-loved father, husband, colleague and friend".

Mr Phillips was among four people killed when two training flights collided near Mangalore Airport on February 19.

Their bodies were found inside the planes, kilometres apart.

Mr Phillips was the lead instructor at Peninsula Aero Club, based at Tyabb Airport, after growing up at the club and having a career as a pilot.

"He was a very talented man, a fantastic teacher and well-loved by all of us," club president Jack Vevers told AAP after his colleague's death.

Mr Phillips was in a privately-owned Beechcraft Travel Air D95A, operated by the Peninsula Aero Club at Tyabb, with 30-year-old Australian-Israeli Ido Segev.

The pair were qualified instructors on a training flight, and Mr Segev had also been connected to the club for years.

A funeral will be held for Mr Segev on Friday, while seven days of mourning will take place in Israel, a notice translated from Hebrew reads.

"Shocked, anguished and with love to no end, we say goodbye to our beloved son and brother Ido Segev," a translation of the mourning notice published on social media reads.

A service was held in Bendigo on Tuesday for Chris Gobel who was in the other plane with a 27-year-old unnamed Melbourne West woman.

Mr Gobel, a key aviation figure in regional Victoria, and his wife Wilma had lost their son Anthony, 35, in a NSW light plane crash in 2005.

CASA and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau are investigating last month's collision.

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

The majority of private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, with people under-60 still exiting the system and premiums rising, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria confirms ninth coronavirus case

A Victorian woman travelling from Iran is the state’s ninth positive COVID-19 case, and state authorities are attempting to contact her fellow passengers.

AAP Newswire