National

Big road build may be Vic government led

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas. - AAP

1 of 1

Construction of a $16 billion Melbourne toll road may be managed by the Victorian government if it can't find a private sector builder whose terms it is happy to accept.

A tender process is underway to find a company to build significant parts of the $16 billion North East Link.

Industry giant John Holland is planning to submit a bid but wants the state government to be financially liable for any cost blowouts or problems arising from the project's design, The Age reported on Thursday.

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas says the government is speaking with the private sector about how risk can be managed for a project of North East Link's size.

But if only one genuine bidder emerges for the project and the government isn't happy with their conditions, it would consider leading the charge and hiring diggers itself.

"All my public life, I've taken a view that we do so much better when we work with the private sector to deliver things," Mr Pallas told reporters on Thursday.

"But I won't do it at all costs or under no condition. So if the state has to manage these projects, we will."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews insists whatever the outcome of the tender process, taxpayers will get a good deal.

"We'll get a contract signed which is in the best interest of Victorian taxpayers," he told reporters.

A state government-owned company is already planned to manage North East Link tolls, with the Andrews government introducing legislation to parliament to set up the State Tolling Corporation on Wednesday.

Some early construction is underway for the North East Link, which will connect the M80 Ring Road to the Eastern Freeway.

It is expected to carry up to 135,000 vehicles daily, taking 15,000 trucks off local roads and cutting travel times by 35 minutes.

John Holland is currently contracted to build Melbourne's West Gate Tunnel, along with joint venture partner CPB Contractors.

But it has tried to terminate its contract with project leader Transurban over an issue with contaminated soil at the site, including its disposal, a step Transurban rejected.

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

The majority of private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, with people under-60 still exiting the system and premiums rising, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria confirms ninth coronavirus case

A Victorian woman travelling from Iran is the state’s ninth positive COVID-19 case, and state authorities are attempting to contact her fellow passengers.

AAP Newswire