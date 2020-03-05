National

Scott Cam’s federal careers gig under fire

By AAP Newswire

Employment minister Michaelia Cash. - AAP

1 of 1

The Morrison government has defended TV tradie Scott Cam's job as taxpayer-funded careers ambassador despite the Gold Logie winner attending just one event since October.

The Block star's sole public appearance was a press conference alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Skills Minister Michaelia Cash to announce his appointment last year.

Since becoming national careers ambassador, Cam has pocketed $145,000 of his $350,000 18 month-contract.

Skills Department officials told Senate estimates on Thursday Cam had also appeared in three short videos, made four social media posts and put a profile on a government website.

Skills Minister Michaelia Cash defended Cam's work, saying his job was about influencing people's views of vocational education and training.

"It's about utilising that profile to draw people's attention into what otherwise they may not actually give any notice to," she told the committee.

Skills and training deputy secretary Nadine Williams said his pay packet wasn't a salary.

"Mr Cam has been contracted to do a range of activities that are designed to raise the profile of VET and designed to raise the profile of careers advice more generally," she said.

Senator Cash also told estimates the celebrity builder would host the Australian Training Awards in November.

"It is literally the Logies of training awards," she said.

It was also promised Cam would appear at eight events this year, including one with Senator Cash next week.

"Like The Block, we're going to have to wait for the reveal," Labor senator Deborah O'Neill said.

The previous Labor government also paid Cam to open trade fairs.

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

The majority of private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, with people under-60 still exiting the system and premiums rising, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria confirms ninth coronavirus case

A Victorian woman travelling from Iran is the state’s ninth positive COVID-19 case, and state authorities are attempting to contact her fellow passengers.

AAP Newswire