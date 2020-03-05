National

Dozens of Aussie kids in virus-hit Hubei

By AAP Newswire

Health workers in Hubei province in China. - AAP

1 of 1

Dozens of Australian children are still stuck in the Chinese province of Hubei, where the deadly coronavirus originated.

There are 22 unaccompanied children aged under two, along with five infants who have their parents with them.

Another 60 Australian children aged between two and 16 remain trapped in Hubei with relatives or carers.

The youngest unaccompanied Australian child in Hubei is eight months old.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne says the government is focused on their welfare, but has tempered expectation of another evacuation flight.

"It's not something we are ignoring, not at all, but it is not in the immediate prospect that there will be a further flight," she told a Senate estimates hearing on Thursday.

China has not allowed Australia to help evacuate children with relatives who are not Australian citizens.

DFAT secretary Frances Adamson said Australia had sought to "test the system" from the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, but Chinese authorities had consistently refused.

Strict travel restrictions imposed by China are another major factor behind the limited prospect of further evacuation flights.

"We have not given a time frame because it is beyond our control," DFAT official Andrew Todd told senators.

DFAT has been in contact with 119 Australian citizens and 236 permanent residents still in Hubei.

The 355 people have expressed interest in Australian government support, including possible evacuations.

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

The majority of private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, with people under-60 still exiting the system and premiums rising, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria confirms ninth coronavirus case

A Victorian woman travelling from Iran is the state’s ninth positive COVID-19 case, and state authorities are attempting to contact her fellow passengers.

AAP Newswire