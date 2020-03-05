National

Payment certainty for virus-hit on welfare

By AAP Newswire

Social Services department secretary Kathryn Campbell. - AAP

1 of 1

Welfare recipients will continue receiving payments if they're under isolation because of the coronavirus, government officials say.

Department of Social Services secretary Kathryn Campbell was recently contacted by a Newstart recipient under isolation for the advised 14 days, who couldn't do the activities required to receive the unemployment support.

Ms Campbell on Thursday confirmed the department would ensure the Newstart recipient continued receiving payments.

People won't need a medical certificate for the first 14 days, but would need one to be exempt from activities if they're in isolation for longer, she said.

"Because we would expect that those people would need to have engaged with a medical practitioner at that point, should they still be ill or require further isolation," Ms Campbell told a Senate estimates committee.

The department is preparing for the coronavirus to affect more welfare recipients, and is currently considering options on how to best communicate with the public.

Ms Campbell couldn't say whether the department would suspend the liquid assets test for people with coronavirus or under isolation, to make it easier for people to receive support.

"We are providing advice to government. These will be government decisions," she said.

Senior department official Nathan Williamson said people could apply to have the liquid assets test waived if they were under financial hardship.

The government wants to make Australians wait longer before applying for some welfare payments, if they have $18,000 or more in liquid assets.

Currently the maximum waiting period applies to people with $11,500 or more of liquid assets, such as cash.

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Holden sales slump after closure call

The latest car industry sales figures have revealed a bit fall in Holden sales.

AAP Newswire
National

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

The majority of private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, with people under-60 still exiting the system and premiums rising, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria confirms ninth coronavirus case

A Victorian woman travelling from Iran is the state’s ninth positive COVID-19 case, and state authorities are attempting to contact her fellow passengers.

AAP Newswire