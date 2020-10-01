Lifestyle

Shape up in lockdown: The final nutrition challenge

By Jessica Ball

Teaming up with Izzy Gribben, owner of Simple and Whole Nutrition, this week The News brings you the final instalment of Shape-up in lock-down: A six week nutrition challenge.

Over the past six weeks Izzy has imparted her expert tips to show you that eating healthily doesn't have to mean eating boring food.

And to celebrate the final week of the challenge she is tackling a tasty yet lighter take on a family favourite - pizza.

Week six challenge: treat the family to pizza

Izzy said her two ingredient pizza base recipe was super simple, quick and easy.

“For this one I often use gluten-free self-raising flour and if you’re using a gluten-free flour or another alternative sometimes you do need to add a little bit extra because the moisture from the yoghurt just get soaked up a lot more compare to normal flour,” she said.

“This recipe will rise a little bit so it’s great because you can roll it out as much or as little as you like.”

Izzy Gribben's two ingredient pizza base recipe.

When it comes to toppings Izzy said it was important to consider ‘'what you're putting on''.

“I like to top mine with heaps of veggies and of course extra cheese,” she said.

“Start the bass with a nice tomato paste, making sure that it is salt free and pure paste.

“I often also make my paste just from draining the bottom of my crushed tomato tins and then using the chunks for on top.

“I wanted some leek because it’s one of my favourite veggies, some roasted pumpkin, spinach and cheese."

Two ingredient pizza base recipe

Ingredients

- 1 cup of full fat Greek yoghurt

- 1 cup of self-raising flour and extra for dusting

Method

1. Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl and then once it starts to stick together you can put it onto the bench on top of some extra flour for dusting.

2. Once on the bench knead it for around five minutes. Every now and then it will start to feel a little bit damp again so that’s when you just add a bit more flour.

3. Roll out the dough into your desired shapes and get ready to make some pizza. This isn’t a dough that needs to sit and rise for hours, you can use it straight away.

4. Top with whatever takes your fancy and put it in the oven. It only takes around 15 minutes in the oven on 180°C with the fan on.

For the full Shape-up in lock-down: A six week fitness and nutrition challenge series head to the Lifestyle section of The News website.

