Shape up in lockdown: The final fitness challenge

Teaming up with James Waters, owner of MFS 24/7 Gyms, this week The News brings you the final installment of ‘Shape up in lockdown: A six-week fitness challenge'.

It may be week six, but James is not letting class out early without one last push.

The qualified personal trainer's mantra is anyone can get fit and healthy, they just need to make exercise a priority.

“COVID has brought some light to how important it is to be fit and healthy,” James said.

“There's no better feeling than seeing someone's before and after photos, and having changed someone's life in such a positive way.”

And while this may be the hardest homework yet, James said anything was possible when you challenged yourself.

James Waters, owner of MFS 24/7 Gyms.

Week six challenge: The final test

Combining sprints, longs jumps, burpees, power jacks and walk-out push-ups, this 10-round workout will test you.

“This one is a little bit more challenging,” James said.

“You’ll do 40 seconds on, 10 seconds off of each exercise. You’ll do three rounds of that.

“Then you’ll do 30 seconds on, 10 seconds off. Three rounds of that. Then 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off. Three rounds of that.

“Then you'll done one round of one minute of each exercise.”

In the video James shows you how to do each exercise correctly, including modifications to modify each move to your fitness level.

Tune in on Friday for the final Shape up in lockdown: A six-week nutrition challenge.

