Shape-up in lock-down: Week five of a six-week nutrition challenge

Teaming up with Izzy Gribben, owner of Simple and Whole Nutrition, this week The News brings you the fifth instalment of Shape-up in lock-down: A six week nutrition challenge.

For most of us it has been a little while since we're been confronted with the task of selecting a meal off a menu.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease in regional Victoria, pubs, cafes and restaurants are the go-to backdrop for overdue catch-ups with friends and family members.

Izzy said dining out could be an overwhelming experience for many.

But by following her advice it is simple to make healthier choices that won't leave you feeling guilty.

Simple and Whole Nutrition owner Izzy Gribben and Odie are excited to head to a cafe.

Week five challenge: consider your choices

When you read through an eat-in or take-away menu, think about Izzy's top tips:

1. Find the vegetables.

“Whatever you’re having, you want it to be based around vegies,” Izzy said.

“Then look for a source of protein; this might be tofu, chicken or egg.”

2. Look at how it’s cooked.

Izzy recommended opting for grilled if it is available.

3. Hold the dressing.

“Try to avoid dressings and oily sauces,” she said.

“They are made up of mainly sugar, salt and fat — that’s why they’re so delicious.”

4. Try to eat slowly, putting your knife and fork down between bites.

5. Don’t add salt.

“The key to good take-away is fat covered in tasty salt — so don’t add any more as there is more than enough hidden in there already,” she said.

6. Chose water.

“Stick to water when ordering a drink; Coke and milkshakes are just a waste of perfectly good food space,” Izzy said.

Even if you're not venturing out to dine, you can enjoy take-away-inspired food at home with Izzy's pad Thai recipe.

Izzy's pad Thai recipe



Serves 4

Ingredients:

300 g of rice noodles

4 eggs

6 garlic cloves

1 leek (or onion/ spring onion)

1 carrot

chili flakes (as little or as much as you'd like)

oil

1 tbsp of tamarind puree

1 tbsp of oyster sauce

1 tbsp of fish sauce

2 cups of bean sprouts

Handful of peanuts

Method:

1. Start by soaking the rice noodles in warm water; cover them fully and let sit until almost cooked through.

2. Fry off garlic cloves with leek in olive oil.

3. Mix tamarind puree, oyster and fish sauce together in a separate bowl and set aside.

4. Add grated carrot and half of the bean sprouts to the garlic and leek.

5. Move all the ingredients to the side and crack the eggs into the pan.

6. Once the eggs are almost cooked mix through with the rest of the vegetables.

7. When your rice noodles are almost soft, strain the water out and add the noodle in with the vegetables. Once stirred through, add your sauce.

8.Serve into four separate bowls and top with bean sprouts, peanuts and chili flakes.

Izzy's Pad Thai

Tune in next Friday for the final installment Shape-up in lock-down: A six-week nutrition challenge.

