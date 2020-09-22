Shape-up in lock-down: Week five of a six-week fitness challenge

Teaming up with James Waters, owner of MFS 24/7 Gyms, this week The News brings you the fifth installment of Shape-up in lock-down: A six-week fitness challenge.

Even if you missed out on stocking up on exercise equipment when panic buying ensued at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible to stay active while staying home.

While his workout videos cater for all fitness levels with variations, James said it was crucial to challenge yourself to get the most out of your session.

“It’s more important now than ever to be active,” James said.

“I don’t care what that is, whether that is walking the dogs, playing with the kids, mowing the lawns or doing a whole bunch of our at-home workouts.”

Week five challenge: push yourself

This week's equipment-free routine is a combination of burpees, star jumps, push-ups, get-ups and long jumps.

James said start off by doing a single repetition of each movement and build up the number you do continuously.

“Start off by doing one of every exercise, you then go to two, then three, then four and all the way up to 10,” he said.

“If you can't get to 10, do six, do eight, just push yourself.”

James suggested setting a goal of 10 and challenging yourself to do as many as you could.

In the video he shows you how to do each exercise correctly, including modifications to make it harder or easier.

To watch the video and for more Shape-up in lock-down: A six-week fitness challenge, head to the Lifestyle section of The News website.

Don't forget to tune in next Wednesday for the final installment of the series.

Tune in next Wednesday for the final installment Shape-up in lock-down: A six-week nutrition challenge.

More Shape-up in lock-down

A six-week fitness and nutrition challenge: Introduction

A six-week fitness challenge: Week one

A six-week fitness challenge: Week two

A six-week fitness challenge: Week three

A six-week fitness challenge: Week four

A six-week nutrition challenge: Week one

A six-week nutrition challenge: Week two

A six-week nutrition challenge: Week three

A six week nutrition challenge: Week four