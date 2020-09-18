Shape-up in lock-down: Week four of a six-week nutrition challenge

Teaming up with Izzy Gribben, owner of Simple and Whole Nutrition, this week The News brings you the fourth instalment of Shape-up in lock-down: A six week nutrition challenge.

The former Notre Dame College student originally went to university to study occupational therapy but her own struggle to find balance led her to discover a passion for nutrition.

“I am a massive foodie, I just love food in general and I just couldn't really find a balance for a little while and I put on a little bit of weight and I was extremely hormonal,” Izzy said.

Izzy Gribben, owner of Simple and Whole Nutrition and Odie.

Now a qualified nutritionist, Izzy knows eating healthily does not have to mean eating boring food.

“I find that people know how to diet, but sometimes they know it too well and that’s why it's not sustainable,” she said.

“It's important to find balance; if your body is craving something it is usually a sign that you need a specific nutrient.

“Your body is designed unbelievably well to use up nutrients efficiently and I strongly believe people need to trust their bodies much more.”

Week four challenge: Find your balance

It is important to enjoy what you eat, and this week Izzy is challenging you to test out a healthier take on a classic sweet treat.

Izzy's sweet potato brownies are super-easy, gluten-free, dairy-free and naturally sweetened with some dates.

“This recipe is great as there are lots of alternatives to it,” Izzy said.

“It's rich and soft and I’m going to guess it would last in the freezer but mine doesn’t usually make it that far!”

Sweet potato brownies recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 large sweet potato

- 1/2 cup of dates

- 1/2 cup of cacao

- 1 cup of coconut four

- 2 heaped tbsp of peanut butter

- 1/4 cup of oil of choice

- 1/4 cup of rice malt syrup

- dash of vanilla

- 2 eggs (use the leftover water from a chickpea tin for a vegan option)

Method:

1. Roast the potato in coconut oil until cooked through (you could substitute the potato for pumpkin, avocado, black beans — just about anything).

2. Put the dates and potato in a blender and mix well. Hot tip: Always put the dates in with something soft, or a liquid.

3. Add the oil, rice malt syrup, eggs and peanut butter.

4. Let it mix for a minute or two before adding flour and cacao.

5. Add a small amount of salt and vanilla, just to taste.

6. You may need to add a small amount of water but this will depend on how much sweet potato (wet ingredients) you had. Bake in the oven on 200°C for about 20 minutes.

7. You can top with dark chocolate chips — just for the fun of it — and enjoy.

