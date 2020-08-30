Lifestyle

A very 2020 ‘school’ photo

By Lachlan Durling

Jake.

1 of 1

When restrictions came in, Elizabeth Clarke was wondering when she would be able to see the grandchildren again.

And while she has learnt to read the paper online and shop online, her husband John said there was one thing you could not get over Zoom.

“Poppy (John) was concerned he was not going to get his 2020 photos of the grandies in their school uniform, as he had previous years,” she said.

“Thanks to the grandies mums we got these photos. They made us smile and hope others will smile, too.”

