A day out to remember in Euroa

Impacted by the summer's bushfires and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Euroa is the perfect destination for a guilt-free girls’ day out.

From food to fashion, a road trip to the village is a fun way to support the local economy.

Gather a group of friends for a post-lockdown catch-up and hit the road for the 40-minute drive from Shepparton.

Hayley Seeley serves up good old-fashioned hospitality at Euroa's Mely and Me.

Fuel up for the day with brunch at Mely & Me.

Located on Binney St, foodies will be forgiven for thinking they have stepped into a locked-down metro suburb, but with a modern menu that doesn't skimp on good old-fashioned country hospitality. It's a must-try for your cafe culture fix.

Stop in at Boutique on Binney for your fashion fix.

Afterwards, take a walk down the main street.

Stop in at Boutique on Binney for some retail therapy and pop in a few doors down where you will discover The Nest serving up an ingenious combination of coffee and floristry.

Drop into The Nest for a healthy dose of flowers, plants and caffeine. Photo: The Nest

Once you've worked up your appetite again, head to Northern Republic.

This wine bar offers a relaxed setting to sit back and catch up with friends while treating yourself to wood fired pizza, share plates or the highly recommended San Daniele prosciutto with gnocco fritto.

Enjoy a glass of wine, a wood fired pizza and maybe even some live music at Northern Republic. Photo: Kyra Boyer

With fire pits outdoors and views of the beautifully restored Old Flour Mill indoors, the hardest decision is where to sit and choosing from the extensive local wine list.

Northern Republic is also home to Euroa's live music scene with its second event since coming out of hibernation, featuring Skyscraper Stan, booked in for Saturday, August 8.

Trip notes

Who: Friends

Where: Euroa

Stops: Mely & Me, 74 Binney St

Boutique on Binney, 88 Binney St

The Nest, 84 Binney St

Northern Republic, 17 Kirkland Av West

How to get there: Car

