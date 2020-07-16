Lifestyle

A day out to remember in Euroa

By Jessica Ball

Sarah Floyd offers fashion advice at Boutique on Binney.

1 of 1

Impacted by the summer's bushfires and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Euroa is the perfect destination for a guilt-free girls’ day out.

From food to fashion, a road trip to the village is a fun way to support the local economy.

Gather a group of friends for a post-lockdown catch-up and hit the road for the 40-minute drive from Shepparton.

Hayley Seeley serves up good old-fashioned hospitality at Euroa's Mely and Me.

Fuel up for the day with brunch at Mely & Me.

Located on Binney St, foodies will be forgiven for thinking they have stepped into a locked-down metro suburb, but with a modern menu that doesn't skimp on good old-fashioned country hospitality. It's a must-try for your cafe culture fix.

Stop in at Boutique on Binney for your fashion fix.

Afterwards, take a walk down the main street.

Stop in at Boutique on Binney for some retail therapy and pop in a few doors down where you will discover The Nest serving up an ingenious combination of coffee and floristry.

Drop into The Nest for a healthy dose of flowers, plants and caffeine. Photo: The Nest

Once you've worked up your appetite again, head to Northern Republic.

This wine bar offers a relaxed setting to sit back and catch up with friends while treating yourself to wood fired pizza, share plates or the highly recommended San Daniele prosciutto with gnocco fritto.

Enjoy a glass of wine, a wood fired pizza and maybe even some live music at Northern Republic. Photo: Kyra Boyer

With fire pits outdoors and views of the beautifully restored Old Flour Mill indoors, the hardest decision is where to sit and choosing from the extensive local wine list.

Northern Republic is also home to Euroa's live music scene with its second event since coming out of hibernation, featuring Skyscraper Stan, booked in for Saturday, August 8.

Trip notes

Who: Friends

Where: Euroa

Stops: Mely & Me, 74 Binney St

Boutique on Binney, 88 Binney St

The Nest, 84 Binney St

Northern Republic, 17 Kirkland Av West

How to get there: Car

More day trip guides

Guide to a family day out in Kyabram

Latest articles

National

NT children’s commissioner charged

The Northern Territory’s children’s commissioner Colleen Gwynne has been charged with abuse of office by NT Police with a notice to appear in court in August.

AAP Newswire
National

Man shot dead to stop ‘frenzied’ attack

Police have shot and killed a man after he allegedly attacked a woman at a park in Melbourne’s northwest. She has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

AAP Newswire
National

Ex-principal facing retrial admits abuse

An ageing Christian brother has finally admitted he abused boys while principal of a Sydney Catholic College in the 1970s.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Lifestyle

Barbara Jean’s - Shepparton’s hidden gem

Hidden in Broomfield St in the middle of Shepparton’s industrial area you will find a real gem. Walking through the doors of the original Shepparton Bakery you will now find Barbara Jean’s Crafts, Gifts, Wool and Cake Decorating Supplies. The...

Morgan Dyer
Lifestyle

Scrapbooking still in style

We may well live in the age of digital storage but an old-fashioned method of preserving precious memories has never really gone out of style. Scrapbooking allows craft lovers to take their favourite photos and transform them into colourful and...

Sharon Wright
Lifestyle

A day out to remember in Euroa

Impacted by the summer’s bushfires and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Euroa is the perfect destination for a guilt-free girls’ day out. From food to fashion, a road trip to the village is a fun way to support the local economy...

Jessica Ball