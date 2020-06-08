Entertainment

Kyabram’s Callum Gleeson wins a spot on The Voice

By Jessica Ball

Kyabram's Callum Gleeson has appeared on TV show The Voice, making it through the blind auditions to claim a spot on Team Delta. Photos: Nine Network.

If you tuned in to Monday's episode of The Voice you might have seen a familiar face.

Kyabram's Callum Gleeson can often be found performing at local halls, and dressed in a sparkly jacket he brought his bubbly showmanship to the television stage to claim a spot on Team Delta during his blind audition.

“It feels awesome to be on The Voice,” Mr Gleeson said on the episode.

“I love performing for people and getting their energy.

“I don't get nervous but I must confess doing this I have had a few butterfly moments.”

Performing Locomotion by Dwight Yoakam, the 32-year-old had all the judges up and dancing and convinced Delta Goodrem to turn her chair only a few lines into the song.

“You look so fabulous, you've got that natural kind of star quality and the reason why I turned not knowing what was behind me was the amount of confidence,” Ms Goodrem said.

“You had everybody singing along and clapping along.

“I loved it, I think you have a beautiful voice.”

Ms Goodrem then asked Mr Gleeson to teach her fellow judges his "awesome" moves, with Kelly Rowland, Boy George and Guy Sebastian taking to the stage for a dance lesson.

Backstage Mr Gleeson was joined by his mum, Bev, his dad, Noel, brother Tyson and two of the family's poodles, before the show dogs were also called to the stage.

“I've always loved singing since I was about three years old and I did my first on-stage performance gig when I was nine and I just said ‘this is what I want to do for a living’, and my wonderful, supportive family have just been there for me the whole time,” Mr Gleeson said.

Under the guidance of Ms Goodrem, Mr Gleeson will now proceed to the battle portion of The Voice.

