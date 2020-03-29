Breathing new life into a crumbling Tatura home

5370537724001

For more than a decade, a ‘for sale’ sign stood stagnant in front of a crumbling Tatura home.

Gaping holes in the floor, a leaky roof and a corner jacked up to keep the 100-year-old structure standing weren’t enough to deter Megan and Bailey Argus.

The then 20-year-olds were determined to move out of home even if it meant taking on a neglected house no-one else wanted to touch.

“We saw the place and I was like, no way,” Megan said.

“You would have just knocked it down if it wasn’t heritage-listed, you would have just bulldozed it.

“It was just a mess, it was a tip, it stunk, it wasn’t really habitable — but people were living in it and then we lived in it.”

The young couple with zero renovating skills, who didn’t know the difference between a cornice and a skirting board, moved in and quickly started to understand just how large of a challenge they were in for.

They set up camp in a small room with a makeshift kitchen and at each stage of the project had to reconsider how they were going to live in the construction site.

The first step was gutting the entire building.

All but two walls were deemed too crooked to save, while a brick wall built right down the middle of the house, separating it into two units in the 1970s, had to go.

For just over two years, all annual leave, weekends and evenings were dedicated to the renovation.

“It was very rare that we had a weekend off or a night off,” Megan said.

“We had the drive to do it because we needed to be able to live here.

“The ensuite was one of the first rooms we did because we needed a clean shower.”

Each part of the project was hands on.

From tiling and laying herringbone flooring, to designing the kitchen and repurposing furniture, Megan and Bailey did it all.

“There were a lot of things we’d never done before we bought this house,” Megan said.

“We’ve had to learn everything and Bailey is just switched on, he’s really handy and talented with everything he does.

“Bailey’s family has really helped us along the way; I don’t think we could have done it without them.”