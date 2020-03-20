Euroa-born Stan Artridge leaves behind farming dynasty

Ruffy's Stan Artridge never set out to create a farming dynasty, but his family strongly believes this is exactly what he achieved.

Judging the shearing competitions at the Shepparton Show for many years along with working for the Australian Wool Corporation training team, Stan's farming knowledge and experience was wide and varied.

Stan died in December last year aged 88 after suffering a stroke as as complication of lung cancer.

Known by many in Shepparton through shearing or work at the Shepparton Saleyards, Stan is being remembered for his skilled technique and willingness to teach others.

“He was always a willing mentor to any shearer interested in learning tips to make the job better or easier as well as how to better prepare their gear,” his family said.

Stan was born in Euroa in 1931, growing up on a versatile farm on the banks of Creightons Creek.

In his younger years he was often seen playing with an imaginary farm, using fruit to represent the different animals.

Stan shearing at the 1950 Euroa Show.

His family said his favourite was the sheep, which were made out of quinces, even going to the length of creating a shearing handpiece from a dowel and some tin cut with points like a shearing comb.

“Many years later his mother said she always knew Stan would be a sheep farmer,” his family said in his eulogy.

In 1957 Stan and his wife Dawn (dec) purchased Dawnstan Park in Ruffy where together they worked long hours with the goal of making the property into a more productive farm.

His family described the couple as "committed farmers", saying they both worked more than an eight-hour day every day of the year.

Stan's parents Norman and Pearl were dedicated golfers, so it was no surprise that Stan took up golf too.

He was a member of the Country Week Golf Team for 20 consecutive years, with his name now appearing on the Dalhousie District Golf Association Honour Board.

In his eulogy his family said golf was the link to Stan learning to shear, when at the age of 15 he met fellow golfer Bill Hartley and asked for shearing lessons.

His family said he wasn't immediately a "gun shearer", however they said that set him up to be a compassionate and patient instructor.

Stan shearing at Golden Shears.

“He became an observant student of shearing, an elderly adopter of many improvements and his ability was recognised around the district,” they said.

In 1954, Stan and a friend travelled around Queensland on a six-month shearing adventure, handling 70 000 sheep, which helped him save enough money to buy a new ute.

In October that same year Euroa hosted a shearing competition that attracted competitors from around the state with Stan proudly walking away with the first place sash.

“Wool and shearing got into his system in a big way - he became a professional wool classer in 1971, he was frequently placed in shearing competitions, he developed a passion for judging and he became a shearing instructor,” his family said.

Stan's first paid instructing job was for a group of local farmers who were concerned about a shortage of shearers.

A few years later he was head-hunted by the Australian Wool Corporation before being contacted by Wangaratta TAFE in 1977 to teach shearing in their farming course.

This led to more than ten years of teaching local teenagers how to shear.

Kaleb, Peter and Stan Artridge featured on the cover of Beyond the Bale.

In his eulogy his family proudly listed his many achievements in the field, including being a foundation member of the Euroa Shearing Association, life member of Sports Shear Australia Association, and being recruited by Sunbeam Corporation in 1989 to travel to Iran to teach non-shearers how to train shearers.

“His ultimate and successful mission of 2019 was to participate in the induction of one mentee Brian Morrison of Hay, NSW into the Shearers’ Hall of Fame,” his family said.

Following Stan's death last year, the Artridge family and the community have remembered the much-loved father, grandfather and shearing mentor.

The family said the Artridge farming dynasty would continue through daughters Ruth, Heather and Cathy, son Peter and grandchildren Kaleb, Paul, Leigh and Renee.

“They are all heavily involved with farming - practicing many strategies shown to them by Stan,” they said.