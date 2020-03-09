Peter Rabbit 2 Movie Tickets Competition Terms and Conditions

Lifestyle

By Shepparton News

1. Instructions on how to enter and prize information forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in any competition is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.
2. The promoter is McPherson Newspapers Pty Ltd (ABN 85 004 406 946) of 7940 Goulburn Valley Hwy, Kialla VIC 3632 (Promoter).
3. Entry is open to residents of Australia. Employees of the Promoter and their immediate families, suppliers, associated companies and agencies are ineligible to enter.
4. Promotion commences and closes on the dates shown. Only the winners will be notified by the promoter.
5. To enter, entrants must abide by the details outlined in the promotional material on the coupon of today’s paper and answer the question in 25 words or less. Incomplete or automated entries will be disqualified.
6. The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
7. Prize is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. No responsibility is accepted for any variation in the value of the prize. Transport to and from an event and all other ancillary costs are the responsibility of the winner.
8. The Promoter reserves the right to, at any time, verify an entry or entrant and disqualify an entrant the Promoter has reason to believe has submitted an entry not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions.
9. All entries in the competition become the property of the Promoter. The Promoter collects personal information from entrants to conduct the competition and may, in the course of business, disclose the personal information to third parties, as required. Entry in this competition is conditional on provision of the personal information requested.
Entries may be entered into a database and the Promoter may use the entrants’ names and addresses for future promotional, marketing and publicity in various forms by the Promoter, and
the entrant consents to such use.
10. The Promoter reserves the right to modify, suspend or terminate the competition without notice.
11. The Promoter is not liable for any loss (including loss of opportunity) or damage (including, but not limited to, direct, indirect or inconsequential loss) or personal injury in relation to this competition or the use of, or participation in, the prize.

