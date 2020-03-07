Egg-cellent decadent dishes

Lifestyle
Egg-cellent decadent dishesBy Michael Von Güttner
Eggs are the perfect foundation of both savoury and sweet dishes, from the simple to the decadent.These two recipes from Australian Eggs ambassador and celebrity chef Manu Feildel capture the decadent concept perfectly.
MANU FEILDEL’S LAMINGTON SOUFFLÉ
Prep time: 60 minutes (and 4 hours setting time)
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4
INGREDIENTS:
Soufflé:
melted butter or coconut oil, for greasing
finely desiccated coconut, plus extra
4 eggs, at room temperature, separated, plus the white from one more egg
1 tbsp plain flour
2/3 cup milk
2 tbsp caster sugar
Coconut Jam:
2 tbsp coconut syrup
2 tbsp coconut oil
1 x 320g can coconut sweetened condensed milk
Chocolate Sauce:
100ml cream
20g unsalted butter
100g dark chocolate
METHOD:
- For the coconut jam, place all ingredients in a medium saucepan and cook over a medium heat, stirring, for 10-12 minutes or until golden. Set to one side to cool.
- For the soufflé, separate the eggs, placing 5 whites into the bowl of an electric mixer and placing 4 yolks into a medium bowl. Add the plain flour to the yolks along with half the coconut jam and whisk until smooth.
- Pour milk into a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over a medium heat. Pour over egg yolks, whisking continuously. Pour back into the saucepan and cook over a medium low heat until mixture has thickened and coats the back of a spoon. Leave to cool completely, mixing occasionally so it doesn’t form a skin.
- Meanwhile prepare 4 x 1-cup capacity soufflé dishes by brushing with butter or coconut oil, using the brush in an upwards motion to create columns for the soufflé to rise on. Dust with desiccated coconut and tip out any excess.
- Beat the 5 egg whites in the bowl of an electric mixer to form soft peaks. Gradually beat in sugar until it has dissolved.
- Fold half of the whipped egg whites into the yolk mixture until combined. Then gently fold the remaining egg white into the egg mixture, ensuring to incorporate as much air as possible. Evenly divide the mixture between the prepared ramekins, smooth the top and run your finger around the edges to remove any excess mixture.
- Bake in a pre-heated oven at 190ºC for 15-18 minutes or until lovely and puffed.
- For the chocolate sauce, place the cream and butter in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over a medium heat. Finely chop chocolate and place in a bowl. Pour hot cream over the chocolate and leave to sit for 1-2 minutes, then stir until smooth. Pour into a serving jug.
- Serve the soufflé straight out of the oven, dusting the tops with desiccated coconut if desired and with a little pot of warm liquid chocolate on the side. Tell your guests to make a little divot in the top of the soufflé and to pour it into the centre of the divot to enjoy.
MANU FEILDEL’S GRUYERE CHEESE FLAN
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4
INGREDIENTS:
240ml pouring cream
240ml full-fat milk
4 sprigs fresh thyme
1 small clove of garlic, slightly crushed
3 whole eggs
2 egg yolks
60g grated cheese, either Gruyere, Comté or Emmental
60g grated Parmesan
To serve: baby leaf and herb salad.
METHOD:
- Pre-heat oven to 150°C, lightly grease 4 x 160ml ramekins and bring a kettle of water to boil.
- Pour the cream and milk into a small saucepan over a medium heat. Add garlic and thyme and heat until the mixture begins to steam.
- Crack the eggs into a medium bowl, season with salt and give it a good whisk. Stir in cheese.
- Remove thyme and garlic from the cream. Gradually pour the hot cream into the egg mixture, whisking constantly. Pour the mixture back into a saucepan over a medium heat and whisk until cheese is completely melted.
- Strain the mixture through a fine sieve and into a heatproof jug.
- Pour the mixture into prepared ramekins.
- Place ramekins in a deep baking tray and fill it with boiling water, until the water is about 1 inch off the top of the ramekins. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the mixture is just set but still jiggles in the middle. Leave to sit for 10-15 minutes to cool slightly before serving.
- To serve, invert flans onto plates and finish with a salad of baby herbs and greens.