Egg-cellent decadent dishes

Local wine among the bushfires’ collateral damage

Each glass of wine tells a story. A story of earth, rain and sunshine. Of soil swelling with growth or a country crying out in pain. As Sam Plunkett lifts a glass of red to his nose and inhales deeply, the story that unfolds is one that, for many...

Charmayne Allison 29 Feb 2020

