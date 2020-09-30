Redwood Shadow emerges as a Derby chance

AAP Horse Racing

The powerful Mick Price and Michael Kent Junior stable may have added another string to their attack on the Victoria Derby with Ballarat winner Redwood Shadow.

Redwood Shadow is one of eight horses they have nominated for the Victoria Derby and their Warrnambool stable foreman Matthew Williams said it was still an option after his easy win over 1600 metres on Wednesday.

"He looks like he's got a nice future. He's still learning but he's a nice horse," Williams said.

"He's still in the Victoria Derby. It could come up too quickly but it's an option."

Redwood Shadow was having just his second start after finishing third to talented stablemate Cambourne at Donald over 1350 metres.

Well bred colt Jaffastock, from the family of Group One winners Werther and Toffee Tongue, showed he's got a bright future with a debut victory in the 1400 metre maiden.

His co-trainer Trent Busuttin said he knew the son of Tavistock had talent but wondered whether he had the ringcraft to win at his first start.

"He's a nice horse. We've always liked him but we've had to take our time as he went shin sore a couple of times," Busuttin said.

"We'll find a nice progressive three-year-old race for him.

"He might be a nice horse for the autumn."

Kevin Corstens also produced an impressive debut winner in Miraitowa who won the 1200 metre maiden.

Stable foreman William Larkin said they had always had a good opinion of the three-year-old colt and suggested he would be better again over 1600 metres.

