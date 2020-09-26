AAP Horse Racing

State switch lands Coruscate another win

By AAP Newswire

Coruscate - AAP

James Cummings' Melbourne stable foreman Sean Keogh believes they have found a winning formula for promising sprinter Coruscate.

Following Coruscate's victory in the Listed Testa Rossa Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield on Saturday, Keogh said that his last three wins had been when he had switched states.

"He came down (to Melbourne) last preparation and won at Bendigo and then we took him back to Sydney and he won," Keogh said.

"It is working well. They've brought him down again from Sydney and he's now won a Listed race."

Coruscate was given a perfect run by Damien Oliver sitting behind the leader Runson before taking the lead with 250m to go.

Oliver said he was confident in the run and may have hit the front too soon but the gelding was well weighted and proved too good for his rivals.

Coruscate ($3.70) defeated Runson ($5.50) by 2-1/4 lengths with Order Of Command ($2.90 fav) a nose away third.

Perth trainer Grant Williams said he was pleased to see Windstorm fly home and win the 1400m Open Handicap as he has a good opinion of him.

"It was good to see him do that. I was a little disappointed he didn't win last start but he did go from 1100m to 1400m," Williams said.

Although Windstorm gave his rivals a six-length start before the turn, his jockey Willie Pike said he was confident he would win at the top of the straight.

Williams said he would talk to Windstorm's owner Bob Peters about future plans for the horse, although he suggested he would keep him to 1400 metres.

Windstorm ($2.80) ran down Buffalo River ($2.70 fav) to win by a half-length with Morrissy ($11) a short-head away third.

