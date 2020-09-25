AAP Horse Racing

Pippie leads throughout to win Moir Stakes

By AAP Newswire

Pippie - AAP

1 of 1

A carefully devised plan to make the Moir Stakes a major spring target for flying mare Pippie has come to fruition after she ran her rivals off their legs in the Group One sprint.

The race appeared to have an abundance of speed on paper but Pippie pinged the gates and none of her rivals were able to match her early pace.

While jockey Damian Lane had a few anxious moments when the mare came off the bridle around the home turn, he need not have worried as Pippie lifted and the backmarkers were unable to bridge the gap.

Chris Meagher, who trains Pippie in partnership with his father John, said winning Friday's Moonee Valley feature was a relief and an honour.

"It may be a touch arrogant but I don't care what I run her in, I know she's going to run enormous," Meagher said.

"She is a dead-set 10-year-old gelding at home but as soon as she bounces out of the machines she is a completely different animal.

"To win a race of this calibre is just a huge honour and I'm just rapt for everyone involved."

A $60,000 yearling buy, Pippie has won half of her 12 starts and more than $1.2 million prize money.

Meagher was unsure of immediate plans for the five-year-old and said the Moir Stakes (1000m) had been the sole focus but if Pippie pulled up well he flagged the Manikato Stakes as a likely option.

His father John was not on track but Meagher said he would be celebrating at home.

"He will be at home on the lounge jumping up and down in his pyjamas," Meagher said.

Lane paid tribute to Pippie's speed and courage and said she gave him a great ride.

"You just give her some rein out of the barriers and lay on her neck and she does the rest for you," Lane said.

"She is so fast early, obviously runs those quick sectionals and gets everything else chasing.

"I actually thought I was in a little bit of trouble on the corner when she came off the bridle but when I asked her for her max effort she dug in again."

Pippie ($6.50) scored by three-quarters of a length over Trekking ($8), who chased gamely, with Bella Vella ($7) a solid third.

Perth mare Fabergino started favourite but never looked comfortable on the Valley circuit and finished second last.

Latest articles

National

NSW to shiver through icy blast, snow

A cold front is expecting to deliver snow down to 700m in southern parts of NSW this weekend amid heightened fire danger in the state’s far north.

AAP Newswire
National

Andrews apologises for quarantine mistakes

Premier Daniel Andrews has apologised unreservedly to all Victorians as he appeared before the state’s hotel quarantine inquiry.

AAP Newswire
National

Freeman race projected on Opera House

Vision of Cathy Freeman’s 400-metre gold medal run at the 2000 Olympics has been projected onto the Sydney Opera House sails.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Oliver has pick of stars in Melbourne Cup

Damien Oliver will choose between two of trainer Danny O’Brien’s stars, Russian Camelot and last year’s winner Vow And Declare, in the Melbourne Cup.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hugh Bowman wins appeal against Farnan ban

Hugh Bowman has celebrated a significant victory off the track with his successful appeal against a suspension which threatened his spring carnival.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

By George, Kolding back in winner’s stall

Champion trainer Chris Waller has continued his epic record in Group One mile races at Randwick, winning the George Main Stakes with Kolding.

AAP Newswire