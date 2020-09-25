AAP Horse Racing

First Group win for comeback trainer Moody

A bullish Peter Moody has set his sights on a Caulfield Guineas and Cox Plate raid with exciting colt Glenfiddich after he demolished his Bill Stutt Stakes rivals at Moonee Valley.

The victory was Moody's first at Group level since his return to the training ranks in May and his second black-type win following In Good Health's success in the Listed Heatherlie Stakes last month.

The Stutt Stakes (1600m) was not originally on the radar for Glenfiddich but Moody decided to give him a test around The Valley on Friday night with a view to the Cox Plate.

"He's a very exciting colt so after we win the Guineas we might come back here for a Cox Plate," Moody said.

"We didn't have to run pre the Guineas but we thought we'd give him a look at The Valley in the hope we could be back here in about a month's time.

"We dream. Let's go to the Guineas, I think we've got the right horse for that, and let's go from there."

Glenfiddich started a popular $2.50 favourite on the strength of his first-up Memsie Stakes placing behind Behemoth, who subsequently franked the form with his Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes win.

Jockey Luke Nolen took him to the front and he was able to control the race, comfortably holding at bay the late-closing Cherry Tortoni and third placegetter Holyfield.

Moody and Nolen enjoyed a wonderful association with champion Black Caviar and the jockey has no doubt Glenfiddich can make his mark on the spring.

"He is a really nice horse. He handled that pretty well and I was pretty happy with what he did," Nolen said.

"I'm hoping to keep this association going for a long while yet."

Trainers Leon and Troy Corstens claimed the Scarborough Stakes (1200m) with Swats That and confirmed she would now head to the Group One Coolmore Stud Stakes at Flemington.

