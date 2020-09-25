Weight right for Boomsara in Weetwood

An ideal barrier and suitable weight have convinced trainer Chris Munce to give the green light for talented sprinter Boomsara to run in the Listed Weetwood Handicap.

Boomsara has drawn perfectly in barrier two and will carry the same weight as he did in the Eye Liner Stakes at his most recent appearance in July when runner-up to Bandipur.

Those factors swayed Munce to run in the Weetwood, rather than delay Boomsara's comeback to racing until the Listed Keith Noud Quality (1200m) at Doomben in November.

"I thought I could use this run to keep his mind stimulated, otherwise it's going to be a long time leading up to the Keith Noud for him to just be shooting the breeze in the stables," Munce said.

"For that reason, we decided to run him. He'll race very well. His jump out was very good on Tuesday and he's just a competitor when he turns up on race day.

"I actually think he's terribly well weighted on 56-1/2 kilos from a good draw.

"There were too many positives and inviting reasons to run him in the Weetwood."

Munce won't tie down jockey Larry Cassidy with instructions in the Weetwood.

"From a good draw it allows Larry an option to ride whatever race he likes," he said.

"If he happens to jump well and they decide to go steady he'll take up the lead but if they go fast he'll come back out of it and he'll probably be the one closing late."

Boomsara provided Munce with his biggest payday since he switched from the saddle to training horses by winning last year's Magic Millions Guineas at the Gold Coast.

Munce won the Weetwood twice during his riding career aboard Count Henri in 1989 and Poor Judge in 2010.

Boomsara is a $9 chance with TAB fixed odds for the Weetwood, with the Kelly Schweida-trained The Odyssey the $3.40 favourite.