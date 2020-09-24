AAP Horse Racing

Fresh is best for Mr Quickie, says trainer

By AAP Newswire

Phillip Stokes is hoping his fresh is best approach with Mr Quickie can pay dividends at Caulfield when his stable star takes on Russian Camelot in the Underwood Stakes.

Mr Quickie has not raced since he resumed with a second to subsequent Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes winner Behemoth in the Memsie Stakes over 1400 metres a month ago.

Stokes has decided to space Mr Quickie's runs by three to four weeks this spring as he believes that's when the horse produces his best.

The trainer is looking forward to Mr Quickie stepping out over 1800 metres in Saturday's Group One race.

"His first up run was really good. He's in good order and he's probably improved a bit," Stokes said.

"Taking on Russian Camelot and those sort of horses, it's going to be a good test but if he gets the right run he'll be in the finish."

Stokes said the key to Mr Quickie's chances would be whether there was speed in the race as if there wasn't enough, it would be difficult for the backmarker to make ground.

A decision on whether Mr Quickie tackles the Caulfield Cup or the Cox Plate at his next start will be made after the Underwood Stakes.

Mr Quickie will be ridden by Damian Lane for the first time.

The Pakenham trainer also has two exciting three-year-olds in feature races at Caulfield in filly Instant Celebrity and colt Savannah Cloud.

Instant Celebrity, who is undefeated in three starts in Adelaide, will start in the Thousand Guineas Prelude (1400m).

At her last-start she flew home to win, reeling off the fastest final 200 metres of the day with a time of 11.26 seconds.

"It's her first time away from Morphettville and her first time at Caulfield," Stokes said.

"She's a really impressive filly and she will run very well. It's her preliminary before the Thousand Guineas."

Savannah Cloud had two starts as a juvenile for two placings before an easy first up win in a Cranbourne maiden on September 13.

He will run in the Caulfield Guineas Prelude (1400m).

"He's a really nice horse and whatever he does in the spring, he'll be a lot better in the autumn so we won't go too deep this campaign," Stokes said.

"Hopefully he can put up his hand and get to the (Caulfield) Guineas."

