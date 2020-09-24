AAP Horse Racing

Cummings hopes Trekking is Everest bound

By AAP Newswire

James Cummings is hoping dual Group One-winning sprinter Trekking can prove he's on track for another tilt at The Everest but he wants to see him run well in the Moir Stakes before committing to that race.

Trekking is part of a two-pronged attack Godolphin will take into the 1000 metre scamper at Moonee Valley on Friday night, along with the Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Hanseatic.

Cummings said he wanted to see how Trekking performed before talking seriously about The Everest, a race the horse finished third in last year.

"There are still spots remaining and there aren't many sprinters around with the record he has," Cummings said.

Last year Trekking also ran first-up in the Moir Stakes and finished eighth behind Nature Strip but was beaten less than two lengths after charging home from well back.

Cummings said he felt the sprinter was going better than 12 months ago and predicted another good campaign.

"I don't think he's finished building on his already formidable record," he said.

"He's enjoyed a light preliminary, so he's very fresh for the 1000 metres."

Trekking hasn't started since he finished ninth in the Stradbroke Handicap and before that he defeated Gytrash to win the Goodwood at Morphettville.

Sam Freedman is hoping three-year-old colt Hanseatic has the turn of foot to get over the top of his rivals but admits that in Group One company against older horses "there's nowhere to hide".

"It remains to be seen whether 1100 metres or 1200 metres might be better for him, but he has the ability to be competitive wherever he goes," Freedman said.

"He's definitely benefited from having a run at The Valley when he was just behind the placegetters in the McEwen.

"There's been improvement since that first-up run. I'd say he's come on well for a race that, along with the Coolmore, is one of his spring targets."

Mornington trainer Jason Warren said his four-year-old mare Brooklyn Hustle would be suited by the expected fast speed but he was worried about the weather.

He said if the predicted rain arrived and the track became affected he would save her for the Testa Rossa Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield on Saturday.

Away Game is an early scratching from the Moir after presenting with an elevated temperature but she is expected to race again this spring.

