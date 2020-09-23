AAP Horse Racing

Fresh Pippie ready to fire in Moir Stakes

By AAP Newswire

Pippie - AAP

1 of 1

Just minutes after brilliant sprinting mare Pippie had led throughout to win the Oakleigh Plate, co-trainer Chris Meagher mentioned that the Moir Stakes would be foremost in their thoughts for the spring.

That will come to fruition when the five-year-old takes her place in the Moonee Valley Group One scamper over 1000 metres on Friday night.

Meagher said Pippie's two easy trial wins at Mornington indicated that she was going as well as ever.

He pointed out that her first jump out was on a heavy track which didn't suit her and if the Valley came up as a heavy 10 they might look at saving her for the Schillaci Stakes next month at Caulfield.

Pippie is undefeated in three first-up runs and Meagher believes she's on track to defend that record.

"It's a good field with fast horses but she's ready to go. We'll use her speed from barrier five," Meagher said.

Meagher said Damian Lane had been riding Pippie in her jump outs and would partner her on Friday.

"If a horse wants to lead up that's up to them but they'll have to be running around 10 seconds for the 200 metres to do so," he said.

Pippie has had three starts on soft tracks for two wins and a second to top-class mare Tofane at Flemington last spring

Amazingly, it will be the flying mare's third start at 1000 metres, a statistic Meagher says has been by accident and not design.

Pippie hasn't raced over the distance since placing at Moonee Valley at her second start in 2018.

The mare's only other run at the track yielded a fourth to Loving Gaby in the William Reid Stakes earlier this year.

Latest articles

The Boss's Dog

Thumbs up for Dan the Man

Dan the Man has been copping a flogging from all directions lately so lifted a ear when I heard The Boss reading from a Newspoll on Tuesday morning that a strong majority of Victorians – not to mention Australians generally – think the Premier...

The General

The Boss's Dog

Socrates saw it coming

“Bad manners are the beginning of chaos, General,” The Boss said, with that disapproving tone of voice – a tone quite well known to me. I had just leapt in to hoover up my breakfast without sitting first, which he likes me to do but which I...

The General

The Boss's Dog

Wicked humour at my expense

If there’s one day in the year I have to play second fiddle, it seems to be Fathers’ Day. That’s when The Boss gets all this attention and nobody has much time for me, which is disappointing. It started the day before, on Saturday, when I...

The General

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Mother aiming for Sir Rupert Clarke repeat

Daniel Bowman had his greatest moment as a trainer when Begood Toya Mother won the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes and he is looking for a repeat performance.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Cartwright gets Gollan’s stamp of approval

Georgina Cartwright’s northern sojourn begins at the Gold Coast where she has been entrusted with the rides on two odds-on favourites for new boss Tony Gollan.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hugh Bowman suspended over Farnan ride

Star jockey Hugh Bowman will miss the rich Epsom Handicap day meeting after being outed over his ride on Farnan at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire