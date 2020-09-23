AAP Horse Racing

Oliver has pick of stars in Melbourne Cup

By AAP Newswire

Damien Oliver - AAP

1 of 1

Damien Oliver's chances of landing a fourth Melbourne Cup have been enhanced as he now has the option of riding either of Danny O'Brien's key chances.

Speaking on RSN radio, O'Brien said Oliver would have the option of choosing between Russian Camelot and defending champion Vow And Declare for the Melbourne Cup.

Last year Craig Williams rode Vow And Declare to his Cup victory but this spring he has committed to Surprise Baby.

Williams had said he would make a decision as to whether he would ride Surprise Baby or Vow And Declare in the Cup later in the spring but O'Brien ended that speculation.

O'Brien has four horses being aimed at the Melbourne Cup which are Vow And Declare, Russian Camelot, Orderofthegarter and King Of Leogrance.

Russian Camelot will run in the Underwood Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday and the trainer is confident he will perform well.

"His gallop at Flemington on Tuesday was very good," O'Brien said.

He said Russian Camelot's first target for the spring was the Cox Plate and then they would make a decision on a Melbourne Cup start.

Russian Camelot has only had six starts and he resumed with an unlucky second in the Makybe Diva Stakes behind Fierce Impact.

"He's still a lightly-raced horse and I expect him to improve every time he goes to the races," O'Brien said.

O'Brien believes Vow And Declare is going as well as last year and he will run in the Turnbull Stakes at Flemington on Saturday week, a race he finished fourth in 12 months ago.

O'Brien is also pleased with King Of Leogrance who will run in the Turnbull Stakes and then have one other start before the Melbourne Cup.

The trainer has decided that last Saturday's Naturalism Stakes winner Orderofthegarter will contest the Herbert Power Stakes at Caulfield, a week before the Caulfield Cup.

Latest articles

The Boss's Dog

Thumbs up for Dan the Man

Dan the Man has been copping a flogging from all directions lately so lifted a ear when I heard The Boss reading from a Newspoll on Tuesday morning that a strong majority of Victorians – not to mention Australians generally – think the Premier...

The General

The Boss's Dog

Socrates saw it coming

“Bad manners are the beginning of chaos, General,” The Boss said, with that disapproving tone of voice – a tone quite well known to me. I had just leapt in to hoover up my breakfast without sitting first, which he likes me to do but which I...

The General

The Boss's Dog

Wicked humour at my expense

If there’s one day in the year I have to play second fiddle, it seems to be Fathers’ Day. That’s when The Boss gets all this attention and nobody has much time for me, which is disappointing. It started the day before, on Saturday, when I...

The General

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Mother aiming for Sir Rupert Clarke repeat

Daniel Bowman had his greatest moment as a trainer when Begood Toya Mother won the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes and he is looking for a repeat performance.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Cartwright gets Gollan’s stamp of approval

Georgina Cartwright’s northern sojourn begins at the Gold Coast where she has been entrusted with the rides on two odds-on favourites for new boss Tony Gollan.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hugh Bowman suspended over Farnan ride

Star jockey Hugh Bowman will miss the rich Epsom Handicap day meeting after being outed over his ride on Farnan at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire