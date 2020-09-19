AAP Horse Racing

By George, Kolding back in winner’s stall

By AAP Newswire

Kolding - AAP

1 of 1

Chris Waller has claimed a seventh George Main Stakes crown at Randwick but not with the horse punters expected.

Sydney's dominant trainer saddled up four of the seven runners in the Group One mile on Saturday with Verry Elleegant a warm $2.20 favourite.

But it was his pin-up horse from last spring, the Epsom Handicap and Golden Eagle winner Kolding, who delivered Waller his seventh George Main Stakes triumph in the past nine years.

It was Kolding's first victory since last year's Golden Eagle but Waller said the horse never lost form and had been hindered by a combination of wet tracks, wide barriers and racing in the left-handed direction.

"Things just haven't gone his way," Waller said.

"He went to Melbourne and he didn't like the left-handed way of going, that was a disaster of a prep.

"He came back and ran well with the big weight in the Doncaster and that was his last good run, then we went one run too far."

Waller is unsure of immediate plans for Kolding but he has ruled out a return to Melbourne this spring.

He is lukewarm on chasing back-to-back Epsoms due to Kolding's 56.5kg handicap but has not taken the race off the table.

"He's not really a chance to go to Melbourne when he failed so badly," Waller said.

"The Epsom, or maybe he is our George Ryder horse for the autumn.

"There are races like the Yes Yes Yes at the end of the carnival. We will keep everything open."

Kolding ($9.50) led in a Waller trifecta, beating Star Of The Seas ($12) by a long neck with Imaging ($9.50) another long head away.

Verry Elleegant struggled to get clear running but warmed up late once clear for fourth.

Waller indicated she would have her next run in the Turnbull Stakes in Melbourne and said she did not appreciate being cluttered.

"I think she is probably best with a bit of freedom to get rolling and let loose to do her thing," he said.

Both Star Of The Seas and Imaging will press on to the Epsom in two weeks, a race Waller has won four times.

"It's just a great race, especially at this time of year because it is a fork in the road towards so many other races," Waller said.

The 2019 George Main Stakes winner Avilius never threatened to finish fifth in an effort jockey Hugh Bowman said was "disappointing".

Latest articles

AFL

Demons beat Bombers, AFL finals hope alive

Having done their part, Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin is satisfied his AFL team has progressed regardless of whether they play finals football in 2020.

AAP Newswire
AFL

No decision on Hawks veterans: Clarkson

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson says the Hawks are mindful of not losing too many veterans ahead of calls on Issac Smith, James Frawley and Ricky Henderson.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies’ Sidebottom to miss AFL finals

Logistical issues around COVID-19 quarantine protocols have seen Steele Sidebottom ruled out of returning for Collingwood’s AFL finals campaign.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Moroney faces anxious wait with Buffalo

Mike Moroney is hoping to have two runners in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes at Caulfield in boom galloper Buffalo River and smart ex-Kiwi Harlech.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Perseverance Chris Waller’s key to Kolding

Chris Waller is adamant George Main Stakes contender Kolding is going as well as he ever has and only needs the right conditions to return to the winner’s list.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Racing mourns champion Irish rider Smullen

Nine-time Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen has died aged 43, a year after retiring from racing as he had treatment for pancreatic cancer

AAP Newswire