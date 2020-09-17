AAP Horse Racing

Aqua Vite aiming for home track victory

By AAP Newswire

A serious illness almost claimed the life of Aqua Vite as a younger horse but his burst of winning form this season has enabled trainer Scott Morrisey to make his mark on the premiership.

Aqua Vite will line up in Saturday's Cronin Miller Litigation Handicap (1400m) at the Gold Coast, attempting his fifth win at his home track.

The eight-year-old has played a starring role in elevating Morrisey into the top five on the Brisbane trainers' premiership, winning two of his past three starts.

"He's in a real purple patch of form and he looks a million dollars at the moment," Morrisey said.

"Every preparation he's always run seconds and thirds in town in Saturday grade and we've probably had a little bit more luck this time in and managed to win a couple instead of being the runner-up."

The gelding has been a wonderful money-spinner for Morrisey and owner Gary Pemberton after he nearly died from colitis earlier in his career.

"That was a pretty hairy week but we saved him," Morrisey said.

"Most horses die from colitis so for him to survive and go on and win all the races that he has is a credit to him."

Morrisey trains a team of 20 horses at the Gold Coast and has visited the winner's stall every Saturday in Brisbane since August 8.

"We're lucky at the moment. We've got half a dozen horses that are up to the lower-end grades in town," he said.

"Once they win and they get up in the weights we'll probably come back to earth pretty quick but we've got some nice young horses coming through so hopefully one of those can continue on.

"Normally you might have one of those horses in your stable each preparation but we're just really fortunate at the moment we've got half a dozen, which doesn't normally happen, but we'll enjoy it while it lasts."

