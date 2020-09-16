Mother aiming for Sir Rupert Clarke repeat

Trainer Daniel Bowman only has to look at Begood Toya Mother's last start to know he has got the right form to make it back-to-back Group One Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes.

In his final lead-up run 12 months ago, Begood Toya Mother finished sixth in the Memsie Stakes and was beaten 2.85 lengths.

This year he produced the same result when sixth and exactly the same margin behind Behemoth.

He almost drew the same barrier as last year when he started from gate three and on Saturday it will be barrier four.

There is one big difference though, as last year Begood Toya Mother carried 52kg and on Saturday he will carry six kilos more.

"He needs to be as good and maybe a bit better than last year which I think he is," Bowman said.

"He's a stronger horse but he's going to need to be with his extra weight.

"He's going super. He had his last gallop at Casterton on Tuesday and he's as good as he can be."

The Warrnambool trainer was pleased with Begood Toya Mother's run in the Memsie Stakes when he was fired up after being taken on for the lead by Streets Of Avalon.

"I thought he was still going to run third with 50 metres to go but he just tired. That run really brought him on. I couldn't have him in better condition," Bowman said.

Streets Of Avalon is again in Saturday's Caulfield race but he has drawn barrier 17.

Although both Streets Of Avalon and Begood Toya Mother like to lead, Bowman said they had two different styles.

"We like to run at a fast speed. I don't think it suited Streets Of Avalon last time," Bowman said.

"He likes to lead at a slow tempo, which he showed at his next start when he finished close-up in the Feehan Stakes.

"He took us on in a fast gallop and finished close to last."

Bowman said the inside draw would again help his horse and he thought the race had become slightly easier after acceptances.

"Earlier in the week I thought it was going to be a stronger race but since then Buffalo River didn't get into the field and Showmanship has been injured," Bowman said.

Begood Toya Mother, who will be ridden by his regular jockey Declan Bates, will be trying to become the first horse since Testa Rossa in 1999 and 2000 to score consecutive wins in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes.