AAP Horse Racing

Perseverance Chris Waller’s key to Kolding

By AAP Newswire

Chris Waller - AAP

1 of 1

Chris Waller has gone back to the drawing board with Kolding and it has delivered the champion trainer an important epiphany.

A perfectionist by nature, Waller was perturbed by the gelding's loss of form during the autumn when he failed to place in five starts and again when he resumed to finish down the track behind Verry Elleegant in the Winx Stakes.

Just six months earlier, Kolding had been one of the stars of the Sydney carnival with wins in the Group One Epsom Handicap and the inaugural Golden Eagle.

After analysing Kolding's runs and his physical condition, Waller came to the conclusion that nothing was amiss - the horse had simply met with a sequence of unfavourable conditions.

"Nothing was wrong. That's what I figured out," Waller said.

"He's had genuine excuses. Wet tracks, wide draws, running left-handed and he was back to much better (last start)."

Kolding showed a glimpse of his best to finish runner-up to all-the-way winner Dreamforce in the Tramway Handicap at Randwick on September 5.

The pair face a Group One rematch in Saturday's George Main Stakes (1600m), a race which Waller has dominated in recent years winning six of the past eight editions, three of them with Winx.

He will again have a strong hand on Saturday with four of the seven runners, headed by star mare Verry Elleegant.

She spent four days at the farm to recover from her enormous effort to win the Winx Stakes when she tracked wide and sustained a long run, and Waller reported she was rejuvenated and bright.

Imaging was unlucky in the same race, only getting clear running over the final stages but Waller was pleased to see him rally.

"Things went against him in a couple of other runs and he put the white flag up quickly but I just think as a gelding he is showing more," Waller said.

"I don't think we've seen the best of him yet and hopefully that's the case."

Star Of The Seas rounds out Waller's George Main contingent chasing a breakthrough Group One victory after a series of near-misses.

Two of the leading chances for The Shorts (1100m), Classique Legend and Bivouac, have come up with outside draws in gates 10 and 12 respectively.

New Zealand visitor Catalyst has the inside draw for the sprint as he looks to showcase his credentials for a start in The Everest.

Latest articles

Sport

Darcy Robinson cuts back in at Mathoura

Mathoura is getting on the front foot to put the disappointment of the cancelled Picola District Football Netball League season behind it. On Sunday, the Timbercutters announced Darcy Robinson would lead the senior football team again in 2021. With...

Brayden May
Sport

Dead heat a first for Seymour trainer

It was a first for Seymour-based trainer Chris Nash. There was a problem however; it was also a first for Caulfield-based trainer Brendan McCarthy. But for Nash it was more than one first — it was also the first dead heat of his career. And...

Shepparton News
Sport

Footy/netball news | Sidebottom, Clurey, Collingwood

Tallygaroopna legend Steele Sidebottom has become a father — and the Collingwood star could yet return to Queensland to finish the AFL campaign. Sidebottom’s fiancee Alisha Edwards gave birth to Matilda on Saturday and with mother and daughter...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Haut Brion Her returns a winner in Sheraco

A masterful training performance by Chris Waller has helped Haut Brion Her make a winning return at Rosehill after a year on the sidelines.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Rothfire blazes to victory as Farnan bolts

The Run To The Rose was expected to provide a mouth-watering clash between some of the country’s best three-year-olds but instead it was a race of high drama.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Warning kicks off Melbourne Cup mission

Victoria Derby winner Warning is pleasing his trainers ahead of his return in the Makybe Diva Stakes but his main target is the Melbourne Cup.

AAP Newswire