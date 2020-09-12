Haut Brion Her returns a winner in Sheraco

AAP Horse Racing
Haut Brion Her returns a winner in SheracoBy AAP Newswire
James McDonald touted Haut Brion Her as an Everest candidate during the week and Chris Waller did nothing to dispel that theory after the mare 's Group Two Sheraco Stakes win.
Having her first start since she pulled up lame following a Flemington victory last spring, Haut Brion Her showed her quality to defeat a smart field of mares.
After racing on the speed throughout, Haut Brion Her ($6.50) held on to beat Jen Rules ($31) by three-quarters of a length with Seasons ($18) another neck away.
Favourite Fasika finished eighth after briefly mounting a challenge in the straight.
Waller said Haut Brion Her would take significant improvement from Saturday's 1200m race and would not be out of her depth in The Everest.
"Where she fits into The Everest picture I'm not sure. We might as well get them talking," Waller said.
"She had to do it hard early and still showed a great turn of foot and was able to maintain that momentum all the way to the finish in a good field."
Waller was unsure where Haut Brion Her would run next but said the Golden Pendant at Rosehill in two weeks was a possibility.