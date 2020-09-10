AAP Horse Racing

Levendi set to follow spring Cups trail

By AAP Newswire

Levendi - AAP

1 of 1

Peter Gelagotis only needs to check the results of Melbourne's spring weight-for-age races over the past year to know it's not impossible for Levendi to come back to racing with an unexpected win at Group One level.

Levendi runs in the Makybe Diva Stakes (1600m) at Flemington on Saturday and is the rank outsider but Gelagotis can take heart from last year's result.

On that occasion, Perth galloper Gatting won at $101 and that horse will again be in Saturday's renewal.

In September last year, Black Heart Bart took out the Underwood Stakes at Caulfield at $101, his first win in two-and-a-half years, and last week at Moonee Valley eight-year-old Humidor claimed the Group Two Feehan Stakes to post his first win in two years.

Levendi hasn't won a race since the 2018 Australian Derby at Randwick and has only had three starts since.

"This is the first preparation everything has gone right. He's going great. His work has been really sharp and I'm thrilled with the way he is going," Gelagotis said.

"Everybody has written him off but we think he's in for a really good campaign.

"He's had a good, long, solid build up and his work over the last month has been sharp."

Gelagotis said so many things had gone wrong in the past two years since his Group One win with the son of Pierro.

"This is the first time in ages he hasn't had one thing or another. In previous preparations he's had a fractured hip, copped a virus," Gelagotis said.

"This time around he's had a faultless campaign."

The six-year-old's spring mission is to run in the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups

Gelagotis said Levendi worked with stablemate On The Tiles last Thursday at Moe, giving him a big start and defeating him easily.

"You'd expect a Group One winner to do that but On The Tiles then went to Moe and won a benchmark 58 by five lengths," Gelagotis said.

"It doesn't mean anything going into Saturday but it shows he's going well.

"This is a nice kick-off for him. We've got the Cups in mind and his best distance is 2000 metres to 2400 metres."

Levendi has 53.5kg in the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups.

He will be ridden by Jason Maskiell and is one of two Flemington mounts for the jockey along with Hellova Street in the Bobbie Lewis Quality (1200m).

Latest articles

National

NSW murderer’s parole hearing delayed

Triple-murderer Reginald Arthurell’s NSW parole hearing has been pushed back until October when he is expected to be released after serving 23 years in jail.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld woman to miss out on father’s funeral

A young woman will be let out of quarantine in Queensland to view her father’s body but not attend his funeral, despite a personal plea from the prime minister.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW Nat MPs jump ship over koala policy

Rebel NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro says his MPs won’t be voting on coalition government bills as they fight over changes to the koala protection policy.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Waller gets Humidor to turn back the clock

Chris Waller has resurrected the career of Humidor, which was close to over, producing him for a debut win for the stable in the Feehan Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Waller dedicates Group win to Worthington

The feature race meeting at Randwick has been overshadowed by the death of popular trainer Rick Worthington from cancer at the age of 60.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

First-up strike rate points to Malahide

Matt McGillivray’s return to riding after a fall will receive a timely boost if Malahide can build on her reputation as a first-up specialist at Doomben.

AAP Newswire