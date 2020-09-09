Moore brothers out to Crack next milestone

John Moore's move to Australia has been delayed due to the pandemic but his presence is already being felt in his newly minted training partnership with brother Gary.

The pair made a flying start to their venture with their first runner, Morethannumberone, successful at Newcastle last week.

They will chase another milestone with their first stakes runner, former Hong Kong galloper Crack On Crack On, who returns from a tendon injury in the Group Two Theo Marks Stakes (1300m) at Rosehill on Saturday.

Gary is enjoying working closely with family and says his father, Hall Of Fame jockey George, would approve.

"We haven't worked together since 1985. Dad would be very proud to hear that we're in a training partnership," Gary Moore said.

While John will watch the race from Hong Kong, Gary says they are in constant contact and his accomplished brother is already having a significant influence.

"We've made a lot of adjustments in the stable to John's specifications and how he likes the stable to be run, which entails feeding and treatments," Gary Moore said.

"He is very much on top of it."

Crack On Crack On is one of 11 acceptors for the Theo Marks, which also boasts Stradbroke Handicap winner Tyzone and Group One winner Funstar.

The lightly-raced six-year-old has been off the scene since placing in the 2019 Hong Kong Derby and Gary is keen to see how he handles his local debut.

"He is a classy animal. He ran third in the Hong Kong Derby so it's very exciting we've got him down here in Australia and having a stakes runner on Saturday is very special," Moore said.

"He's going into Saturday's race off a very good trial at Rosehill last week. He hasn't run for a long time so whatever he does, he is going to improve immensely."

The Theo Marks is one of four stakes races on a Rosehill program which promises to provide some key insights into the spring.

A glamour field of colts clash in The Run To The Rose led by Golden Slipper hero Farnan, two-time Group One winner King's Legacy and Everest slot holder Rothfire.

Fasika will showcase her Everest credentials in the Sheraco Stakes against Godolphin's Flit, the resuming Mizzy and under-rated mare Sweet Deal.