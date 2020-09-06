AAP Horse Racing

Authentic takes out 146th Kentucky Derby

By AAP Newswire

Authentic (right) wins the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. - AAP

1 of 1

Authentic held off a late challenge to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

In beating the favourite Tiz the Law, Authentic gave the Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a sixth win in the annual Run for the Roses.

Authentic, ridden by John Velazquez, set the early pace and managed to maintain his speed down the stretch in the 1-1/4 mile classic, which was held without spectators due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Longshot Mr Big News was third and Honor AP was fourth in the 15-horse race.

"It's definitely not getting old," Hall of Fame jockey Velazquez said after clinching his third Kentucky Derby victory.

"The feeling that you get, I could cry. It's incredible."

The Kentucky Derby was postponed from its traditional first Saturday in May due to the pandemic.

The Belmont Stakes was held on June 20 and the Preakness Stakes, usually the second in the Triple Crown races, will be held in a month's time.

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law was well positioned to overtake Authentic as the horses made the final turn but couldn't close the gap and had to settle for second.

Black Lives Matter protesters rallied near Churchill Downs, many carrying signs honouring Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed by police after they burst into her Louisville home in March.

Latest articles

National

Vic records 5 more deaths, 63 new cases

Victoria has recorded 63 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths, taking the state’s total fatalities to 666 and the national death toll to 753.

AAP Newswire
National

Healthcare cuts put rural Qld at risk

Doctors have urged Queensland politicians to set out regional healthcare plans ahead of October’s election after cuts to maternity services.

AAP Newswire
National

All eyes on Victoria’s exit from lockdown

All eyes are Victoria’s plan to exit its harsh coronavirus lockdowns as the state recorded 63 new infections and five more deaths.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Melb Cup back on the agenda for Red Verdon

Trainer Ed Dunlop is hoping for a case of third time lucky as he again sets his sights on chasing a Melbourne Cup start with English stayer Red Verdon.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Waller dedicates Group win to Worthington

The feature race meeting at Randwick has been overshadowed by the death of popular trainer Rick Worthington from cancer at the age of 60.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Surprise Baby on track for winning return

Gifted stayer Surprise Baby is showing his trainer Paul Preusker enough to think he can secure a start in the Cox Plate by winning the Feehan Stakes first-up.

AAP Newswire