Ryan pair boast fitness edge in Feehan

Six weeks ago Caulfield trainer Nick Ryan devised a plan for his two stars, Mahamedeis and Sircconi, to clash in the Feehan Stakes and that is about to come to fruition.

Ryan believes he is going into Saturday's feature race at The Valley with "two live chances" in the eight-horse field.

The winner will get an automatic berth in the Cox Plate and if one of his pair wins, the former jockey says he will give it serious thought.

"I couldn't get a ride in the Cox Plate. It would be something special to have a runner in it so I would give it serious consideration," Ryan said.

His pair have both raced over the winter and Ryan believes that gives them a fitness edge.

Mahamedeis hasn't raced for five weeks since he won over 2040 metres at Moonee Valley and Sircconi finished second last weekend at Caulfield to In Good Health in the Heatherlie Stakes.

Ryan said Mahamedeis had freshened up well and was fit enough to win.

"He finished second in the race last year at his second run back from a break. He's freshened up really well," Ryan said.

Ryan believes Sircconi will be better suited over the Feehan journey of 1600 metres after tackling 1700 metres last week and, outside Streets Of Avalon, he is the only horse who goes forward.

He said he had given Sircconi an easy time, taking him to the beach most days this week and the horse had recovered well from last Saturday's run.

If either could win, it would give Ryan his first victory at Group Two level while a triumph by Mahamedeis would take his earnings over $1 million.

"He was from my first crop of yearlings I bought. He's been our banner horse," Ryan said of Mahamedeis.

Ryan has only been training for five years and is making great inroads, so much so that he recently claimed the Colin Alderson Rising Star award for young trainers.

"That was really humbling and a surprise to have my name on the same trophy as Archie Alexander and Matt Cumani," Ryan said.

Ryan's approach has been one of quality over quantity and that is why he has only 14 boxes at Caulfield.

He has been offered a couple more horses and people have been buying shares in his current team, so he is beginning to reap the benefits of success.