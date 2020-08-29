AAP Horse Racing

Mugatoo too classy in Premiers Cup win

By AAP Newswire

Mugatoo - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Kris Lees believes Mugatoo has the scope to reach Group One level this spring and has pinpointed the Metropolitan Handicap as a likely goal.

The staying import took his record to two wins from as many starts this campaign with a classy victory in Saturday's Premiers Cup (1900m) at Rosehill.

While Lees is keeping an open mind with later spring targets, he says next month's Newcastle Cup shapes as the right stepping stone for Mugatoo in the short-term.

"He could end up in a Newcastle Cup in three weeks time, which would then lead into the Metrop where he would still get in alright at the handicaps," Lees said.

"He is taking the right steps. It was another test for him today and he reacted well.

"I'm sure he will come on again from the run. He has a bright future."

Ridden by Kerrin McEvoy, Mugatoo started a popular $1.90 favourite and finished strongly to down Sikandarabad ($10) by 1-1/4 lengths with Herengawe ($81) a close third.

The winner's stablemate Mustajeer finished midfield and Lees said he would strip fitter for the run.

Mustajeer will head to the Kingston Town Stakes (2000m) at Randwick on September 19 before connections decide whether to stay in Sydney for the Metropolitan or head to Melbourne for the Turnbull Stakes.

Latest articles

Finance

Harvey Norman lifts FY profit 19.4 pct

Harvey Norman has lifted full-year profit by 19.4 per cent as shoppers bought furniture and electronics while spending more time at home due to the pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Boral’s $1.14b loss prompts review

Boral has reported a full-year loss of $1.14 billion after bushfires, flood and the COVID-19 pandemic hampered production and weakened housing activity.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Investors’ timid reply to Afterpay results

Afterpay received only a modest lift in its share price after its full-year results showed customer numbers more than doubled but did not help make a profit.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Slipper winner sizzles in latest trial win

Tulloch Lodge colt Farnan has continued preparations for his seasonal return to racing with an all-the-way win in a Randwick barrier trial.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Thompson keen to see where Mamaragan fits

Golden Slipper placegetter Mamaragan will get a chance to underline his claims to the Group One Golden Rose when he kicks off his campaign at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mystic Journey ready for Memsie challenge

Adam Trinder was happy that Mystic Journey could be trained out of Peter Moody’s stables but in an unexpected bonus, Moody is helping to supervise her.

AAP Newswire